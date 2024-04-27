Max Scherzer Advocates for Umpire Ranking System

Texas Rangers' ace pitcher Max Scherzer, on the road to recovery from offseason back surgery, recently showcased his progress in a minor league rehab start, tossing 52 pitches. Despite conceding three runs on five hits, Scherzer's focus remains on his physical response to rehabilitation, a key concern for both himself and the Rangers.

"I like where everything is at," Scherzer shared with the Dallas Morning News. "Physically, I feel good. Especially in that third inning, getting out there to face the last hitter, I still felt like I had something in the tank to go out there and do that.

That's just part of the process of how you build up." Before rejoining the Rangers, Scherzer is anticipated to make at least one more appearance in the minor leagues. However, following his rehab stint with Triple-A Round Rock, the seasoned pitcher weighed in on the MLB's ongoing umpire controversies, proposing a potential remedy: a regulatory system for umpires.

Umpire Ranking System Proposal

Expressing his confidence in the majority of umpires, Scherzer emphasized the need to address consistent inaccuracies in calling balls and strikes. He suggested implementing a ranking system, wherein umpires failing to meet standards would face demotion to the minor leagues.

"We need to rank the umpires," Scherzer emphasized. "Let the electronic strike zone rank the umpires. We need to have a conversation about the bottom — let's call it 10% — whatever you want to declare the bottom is, and talk about relegating those umpires to the minor leagues." The existence of an automated strike zone in minor league baseball suggests the feasibility of implementing a similar system in the major leagues.

Max Scherzer's recent proposal for umpire ranking underscores the need for improved officiating standards across professional baseball. This initiative sparks discussions on enhancing accuracy and fairness in calling balls and strikes, potentially reshaping the future of umpiring in the sport.