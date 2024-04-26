Yankees vs. Brewers: MLB Series Preview & Prediction 2024

Following a recent setback, the New York Yankees are hitting the road for a crucial three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Bronx Bombers, coming off a split series against the Athletics, aim to regain momentum as they face off against the Brewers in their opening game.

On the flip side, the Brewers are riding a wave of confidence with a two-game winning streak. Despite dropping their initial two matchups against the Pirates, they managed to split the subsequent four games. Now, they look to capitalize on home turf at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The series, slated to commence with a 7:10 pm Central Time first pitch, will see subsequent games at 6:40 pm CT and a matinee finale at 1:10 pm. In terms of standings, the Yankees have slid into the second spot in the AL East, holding a 17-9 record for the season.

Meanwhile, the Brewers sit atop the NL Central with an impressive 16-8 record.

Pivotal Pitching Matchups

Baseball enthusiasts can catch the first two games live on MLB Network and stream them via Fubo TV, while the final game will be broadcasted on BSWI with streaming options available on Fubo TV.

Pitching matchups promise intrigue in each game. The Yankees will rely on Luis Gil in the opener, boasting a 1-1 record and a 2.75 ERA. Facing him, the Brewers will counter with Colin Rea, who sports a solid 2-0 record and a 2.08 ERA.

Game 2 features Carlos Rodon for the Yankees, while the Brewers send Joe Ross to the mound. Rodon, with a 1-1 record and a 2.70 ERA, squares off against Ross, who aims to rebound from a slump with a 1-2 record and a 4.05 ERA.

For the series finale, the Yankees entrust Marcus Stroman, holding a 2-1 record with a 2.93 ERA, to secure victory. The Brewers turn to veteran Wade Miley, who seeks redemption after a tough start to the season with a 6.43 ERA.

Key players to watch include Juan Soto and Anthony Volpe for the Yankees, while William Contreras and Rhys Hoskins lead the charge for the Brewers. Despite predictions favoring the Yankees, the series outcome remains unpredictable, promising thrilling matchups and potential upsets.