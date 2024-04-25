Shohei Ohtani Yearns for Mamiko Tanaka's 'I Miss You' During Road Trips

Shohei Ohtani's transition to the LA Dodgers has been nothing short of a spectacle. After a monumental $700 million free agency move, Ohtani’s life off the field has been equally newsworthy, marked by his recent marriage and a controversial gambling scandal allegedly involving millions of dollars and his former translator, Ippei Mizuhara.

But within this maelstrom, Ohtani has come across as a crowd-puller, being humble and straightforward features of his personality, which come across even in the recent press interaction. On Thursday, Ohtani said, during a press conference, that balancing personal life with the Major League Baseball schedule was his biggest challenge.Asked whether his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, attends his road games, Ohtani revealed, "We don't have many days off, and the Dodgers travel a lot.

We enjoy simple things like going for walks when possible, but haven't managed many full days off at home." When probed about feelings of loneliness, Ohtani’s response was poignant: "I want [my wife] to say that she misses me." This heartfelt admission resonated deeply with fans, prompting an outpouring of support online.

Dodgers' Dominant Drive

Of course, Ohtani has been a whirlwind back on the field, leading the Dodgers to a World Series-contending level in 2024. The club has hardly been shy about its splashy new additions, most recently bringing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Teoscar Hernandez on board to buttress a lineup already featuring Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Their 15-11 record atop the NL West stands as a testament to their ability to make something happen and blend new talent into the mix while squelching notions of locker-room turmoil. A rough year for Ohtani's pitching arm, these statistics still keep his star shining.

He has 39 hits, 22 runs, 16 RBIs, 6 home runs, and 5 stolen bases with a .371 batting average. On display last night, Ohtani just hit a 118.7 mph home run, his hardest this year, helping to down the Washington Nationals 4-1.

As the season continues to unfold, the interplay of Ohtani's indefatigable resilience and his professional brilliance sets the stage for the Dodgers to be a powerful force in the league.