Yankees Reveal Top Karaoke Picks

In celebration of National Karaoke Week, YES Network treated fans to an entertaining glimpse into the musical preferences of the New York Yankees. As the players belted out their favorite tunes, it was a rare opportunity to see them swap their bats for microphones.

Oswaldo Cabrera revealed his affection for "El Jardinero" by Wilfrido Vargas, while catcher Jose Trevino opted for Toby Keith's country anthem, "Should've Been a Cowboy." Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone chose a nostalgic 1980s hit, "Toy Soldiers" by Martika.

Anthony Rizzo went with the soul-stirring "Hello" by Adele, and Alex Verdugo picked the timeless classic "Don’t Stop Believin’" by Journey. Rookie Anthony Volpe shared his preference for Chris Stapleton’s heartfelt "Parachute," and Aaron Judge showcased his softer side with the romantic duet "My Boo" by Alicia Keys and Usher.

On the baseball front, the Yankees' recent game against the Oakland Athletics encapsulated the highs and lows of baseball. The match seemed poised for a Yankee blowout after they scored four runs in the first inning, highlighted by a bases-clearing double from Giancarlo Stanton and a two-run homer from Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo's 385-foot blast into the right-field seats marked only his second home run of the season but promised a potential uptick in his batting as the season progresses.

Yankees Edge Athletics

Despite the strong start, the Athletics managed to hold the Yankees scoreless through the remaining eight innings.

Nevertheless, the Yankees’ early efforts were enough to secure a 4-3 victory. The Athletics staged a modest rally but fell just short, allowing the Yankees to clinch a narrow win. Reflecting on his home run, Rizzo emphasized resilience and the unpredictable nature of baseball: “It’s nothing to write home about, but they do come in bunches.

I’ve just got to grind through it and know that there’s a lot of baseball left to be played,” he remarked. Aaron Boone echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of such moments: “Those are the little sparks that get guys rolling and get them into the flow of the season.

Then things settle in and get a lot more normal. The first month, you’re trying to get that traction and in the flow of the regular grind of the season — especially for guys who have been there, done that”.

As the Yankees continue their campaign, the blend of personal hobbies and professional triumphs offers fans a unique perspective on their favorite players, both on and off the field.