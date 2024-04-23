Fernando Tatis Sr. Marks 25 Years Since Historic MLB Feat

LOS ANGELES: Fernando Tatis Sr. turns out to be playing with the St. Louis Cardinals, and two grand slams in one inning, both from the same pitcher, as a Major League Baseball anomaly that celebrates its 25th anniversary this Tuesday.

On April 23, 1999, Tatis went down in the record books as the first person to ever bang two grand slams in the same inning, both from the same pitcher. The historic inning took place in a road game for the Cardinals, at Dodger Stadium versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It started off badly enough for Dodgers hurler Chan Ho Park an All-Star in his own right with 17 Major League seasons to his credit considering he had to absorb the full fury of Tatis's record-setting power. The Dodgers had a 2-0 lead when Tatis stepped to the plate with the bases juiced after Darren Bragg and Edgar Renteria both singled and Mark McGwire hit a single.

Tatis then launched a 431-foot blast to deep left field. Already, the game was tilted 2-0 in favor of the Dodgers when Tatis stepped to the plate, batting for the cycle following singles from Darren Bragg, Edgar Renteria, and a single from Mark McGwire.

On a 2-0 pitch, Tatis launched.

Tatis' Record-Breaking Inning

The inning continued, of course, as the Cardinals added three runs before Tatis came to the plate for the Padres again. With the bases reloaded and two outs, Tatis mirrored his earlier success, dispatching a 419-foot homer to left-centerfield.

This explosive hit widened the Cardinals’ lead to 11-2, with Tatis responsible for eight of those runs. "The bases loaded. [SWING]. And a drive to left center! Is it another one? YES! Two grand slams in one inning! Cardinals led 11-2, and Fernando has driven in eight of them," rang the broadcast call as Tatis secured his spot in history.

Following the second grand slam, Park was pulled from the game, which the Cardinals ultimately won 12-5. Years later, in a discussion with FOX Sports Midwest (now Bally Sports Midwest), Tatis revealed that these grand slams are frequently the first topic of conversation he encounters.

“Most of the time, yes,” Tatis said, reflecting on the fame that followed that night. Over his 11-season career, Tatis hit a total of eight grand slams and set a personal record of 34 homers in 1999 alone. His son, Fernando Tatis Jr., continues the family legacy in MLB, currently playing with the San Diego Padres and nearing his father’s career home run record.