Umpire Stands Firm After Ejecting Yankees Aaron Boone, Despite Manager's Criticism

In a surprising turn of events that ignited tensions at Yankee Stadium, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected from the game just moments after the first pitch by home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt. The incident, which occurred merely five pitches into the Yankees' contest against the Oakland Athletics, saw Wendelstedt make a decisive call that Boone described as "embarrassing" in post-game remarks.

The ejection seemed to have been spurred by a misunderstanding involving a fan. Boone, who had a brief exchange with Wendelstedt seconds prior, was apparently mistaken for the source of a shout directed at the umpire from a spectator behind the dugout.

The scene was captured live by the YES Network, showing Boone vehemently arguing his innocence, pointing towards the fan and asserting, "I didn’t say a f---ing thing" after Wendelstedt warned him against speaking out.

Umpire's Decisive Ejection

Unmoved, Wendelstedt responded sternly, "I don’t care who said it. You’re gone!" This interaction was further confirmed by an alternate broadcast angle that showed a fan in the front row yelling in Wendelstedt's direction just as Boone was dismissed from the game.

Despite Boone's ejection, the Athletics clinched a 2-0 victory over the Yankees, a game characterized by a struggling Yankees offense that managed only three hits throughout the evening. The A’s breakthrough came in the form of a two-run homer by Zack Gelof in the ninth inning, off Yankees reliever Victor Gonzalez.

Following the game, Wendelstedt spoke to a pool reporter, clarifying his stance on the ejection. He stated that while Boone had indicated a fan was the culprit, his decision was not influenced by Boone’s explanation.

"This isn’t my first ejection. In the entirety of my career, I have never ejected a player or a manager for something a fan has said. I heard something come from the far end of the dugout, had nothing to do with his area, but he’s the manager of the Yankees.

So he’s the one that had to go," Wendelstedt explained. Wendelstedt also added, "Everything you said is exactly kind of what was communicated on the field. That’s what Aaron said. He said that ‘a fan said it, a fan said it.'

I said, 'I don’t care who said it.' ... It’s foolish to throw out a player if you don’t know who did it."