Optioned RHP Brett de Geus to Triple-A Tacoma, thereby making a move on their active roster, the Seattle Mariners. The game against the Colorado Rockies was the second of that doubleheader bringing out this disposition by Justin Hollander, the team's Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations.

The move leaves the Mariners with 26 active players, the typical allotment after they were permitted to bring 27 into the day to manage demands of the doubleheader from the day prior. Brett de Geus, 26, was added to the major league roster on April 8 from Triple-A Tacoma.

He appeared in four games this season. During his appearances, de Geus threw to an impressive ERA of 2.70, allowing only one earned run in 3.1 innings of work, complete with control and command no walks issued and two strikeouts.

De Geus Reassigned

De Geus's short stint this season at the major league level follows an eventful career marked by periods of both promise and challenge. Before He made a save in over three appearances with Triple-A Tacoma in a short stint out of the bullpen.

His journey with the Mariners began with a minor league contract signed on February 24, which subsequently led to his transfer to the major league camp on March 6. Previously, in the 2021 season, de Geus had seen extensive major league action with both the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, where his performance varied.

Over 47 games, he posted a 3–2 record but struggled with a higher 7.56 ERA over 50 innings of work. Walks numbered 25 but he struck out 41. His major league journey originally got going when the Los Angeles Dodgers selected him in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Cabrillo College in Aptos, California.

Optioning de Geus represented the latest move of the Mariners to align the pitching staff for best effectiveness down the stretch. In all these moves after the doubleheader, the Mariners will still have a full active roster to stay competitive in league while making sure each player is as healthy as possible and best placed strategically to help the team win.