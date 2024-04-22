"Better Results Needed," Says Cubs' Counsell on Hendricks' Struggles

Veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs is facing a challenging start to the season, struggling to regain his form on the mound. As the Cubs hope for a turnaround, Hendricks' recent performances have yet to meet expectations, casting a shadow over his contributions to the team.

In his latest outing against the Miami Marlins, Hendricks was pulled after just four innings, during which he gave up four runs. Despite showing some improvements, such as striking out five batters and avoiding any walks, his lack of control in critical moments allowed the Marlins to capitalize with a significant rally.

The Cubs' manager, Craig Counsell, acknowledged these glimpses of progress but emphasized the need for tangible results. "There were positive signs," Counsell noted. "Kyle managed no walks and recorded five strikeouts. He largely prevented hard hits, but the Marlins assembled a solid rally.

Ultimately, we're still looking at four runs over four innings. Frankly, we need better results."

Optimism Amid Struggles

Despite the setbacks, Hendricks remains optimistic about his future performances. With an ERA currently standing at 12.00 across five starts, yielding 28 runs and 37 hits in 21 innings, he is acutely aware of the need for improvement.

"It's tough when the results aren't there," Hendricks admitted. "Baseball is a results-based sport, and clearly, things aren't going well in that regard. However, I'm focused on the positive aspects and the right direction. I just need to bring everything together." As pressure mounts, the next game becomes increasingly crucial for Hendricks.

With the Cubs relying heavily on his veteran presence, fans and teammates alike are eager for a significant performance that could mark the beginning of a recovery phase for the seasoned pitcher. As the Cubs navigate this challenging period, the focus is on Hendricks to adjust and deliver the performances expected of him.

His ability to rebound in upcoming games will be pivotal for the team's morale and his future with the club. The Cubs' fanbase remains hopeful, looking forward to seeing Hendricks return to his best form and help steer the team back on a winning course.