Mets Catcher Francisco Alvarez Sidelined with Thumb Injury

The New York Mets have received a big blow as their promising catcher, Francisco Alvarez, sustained a sprain in his left thumb, meaning he has gone onto the 10-day injured list. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza indicated that the 10-day IL stay for Alvarez could be more extended.

The injury is from a recent win against the Dodgers and is still being evaluated for possible ligament damage. The injury occurred in the second inning while running out an infield grounder. Alvarez stumbled and used his left hand to catch himself.

Alvarez, looking to pick up where he left off from a promising rookie season, has struggled early this year, hitting .236 with one home run in 59 plate appearances. The severity of the sprain is in doubt within the Mets' organization, however, as an MRI following the game reportedly revealed some red flags.

Corresponding to replace Álvarez, the Mets have brought up veteran catcher Tomás Nido from the minors. Nido has spent his entire professional career with the Mets organization and recently signed a two-year deal worth $3.7 million with the club.

He is set to assume primary catching duties alongside Omar Narvaez, providing some stability behind the plate as Alvarez recovers.

Mets' Strategic Roster Moves

The Mets also made a roster adjustment to accommodate Nido's addition, designating left hander Kolton Ingram for assignment.

Ingram, who joined the Mets from the Tigers earlier this year, has struggled with control in Triple-A, leading to a disappointing 7.20 ERA across four appearances. This roster shuffle underscores the Mets' commitment to maintaining a strong lineup as they navigate early-season injuries.

Nido’s return to the major leagues is timely, as he is just 11 days away from reaching five full seasons of MLB service, which would allow him greater flexibility in his career decisions going forward. As the Mets soldier on in their campaign, the timeline for the recovery of Alvarez will surely be the cause of much focus.

Mendoza will further clarify this with the upcoming statements to the press. Fans and team officials are all in one hope that Alvarez will return to baseball soon enough because the Mets need him on the field.