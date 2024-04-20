Mike Trout Backs Anthony Rendon Amid Challenges

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been a focal point of criticism, especially since he candidly shared in February that baseball is not his foremost priority. Despite the backlash, Rendon has found an advocate in teammate and former MVP Mike Trout, who recently spoke on the show *Foul Territory* about Rendon's efforts and mindset changes this season.

Trout praised Rendon's contributions, noting, "Tony’s been unbelievable this year. He brings a veteran presence to the clubhouse as a World Series champion. He’s also battled through injuries, a challenge I’m intimately familiar with.

It’s tough not being able to contribute to your team because of injuries. It’s not enjoyable, but this year he’s got a new attitude." Trout continued to underscore Rendon's resilience at the plate, saying, "You see the at-bats he puts up, I’m right behind him every game, hitting after him, and the consistency he shows nightly is just unbelievable.

Even on off days, he works counts and puts good swings on balls." Since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels after his 2019 World Series victory, Rendon has struggled to maintain consistent field presence due to various injuries.

Yet, his performance in the current season suggests a potential return to form, which could bolster the team's lineup. Over 18 games, Rendon boasts a .257 batting average, with 19 hits, three RBIs, and six walks.

Rendon's Priority Remarks

Rendon's February remarks about his priorities stirred significant commentary.

"It's never been a top priority for me," he said, explaining that baseball is a means to support his family and that his faith and family take precedence over his career. This perspective is not uncommon in professional sports, yet it drew sharp reactions from many sports analysts.

This season represents a critical opportunity for Rendon to demonstrate his dedication to the Angels and to shift the narrative that has clouded his tenure with the team. Trout's support might play a crucial role in reshaping public perceptions, reinforcing the impact of camaraderie and mutual understanding among teammates.

As the season progresses, Angels fans and sports enthusiasts alike will be watching closely to see if Rendon can continue his upward trajectory, possibly redefining his legacy with the team amidst the ongoing debates about his commitment to the sport.