2024 MLB Preview: Dodgers vs. Mets – Key Matchups and Series Prediction

As the 2024 MLB season unfolds, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets prepare to square off in a highly anticipated series. Despite a roster brimming with talent, the Dodgers have experienced a slower start than expected, holding a 12-9 record.

They find themselves in a critical moment to validate their contender status. Meanwhile, the Mets have defied early-season predictions, sporting a surprising 10-8 record after overcoming initial hurdles, signaling a resilient team in the making.

The Mets, initially pegged as likely bottom dwellers, have shown commendable grit. With a recent uptick in performance, they’ve managed an above .500 record, positioning themselves just 1.5 games behind the Dodgers. The Dodgers, despite their impressive lineup, have yet to hit their stride, making this series a potential turning point to regain their expected dominant form.

The pitching matchups set for this series are poised to be pivotal. The opener will feature the Mets’ Sean Manaea, holding a 1-1 record with a 4.30 ERA, facing off against the Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who brings a 4.50 ERA to the mound.

The rest of the series' pitching lineup is yet to be finalized by the Dodgers, which adds an element of suspense, particularly with the Mets’ Jose Butto (0.75 ERA) taking the mound in Game 2 against a yet-to-be-determined Dodgers pitcher.

The series finale will see the Mets' Adrian Houser attempt to close out strong.

Dodgers' Home Edge

Given the Dodgers' home advantage and the sheer depth of their roster, the expectation is for them to rise to the occasion.

While the Mets have been the underdogs with impressive showings, the talent disparity, especially in a high-stakes series, might lean in favor of the Dodgers potentially sweeping. Fans can tune into Spectrum SportsNet LA to catch the Dodgers in action throughout the series.

Mets followers can watch Game 1 on SNY and the subsequent games on WPIX. Nationally, FS1 will broadcast Game 2, with MLB Network taking over for Game 3, ensuring that fans across the country don’t miss out on the action.

This series is not just a test of early-season form but also a demonstration of depth and resilience. As both teams vie for superiority, fans can anticipate a clash filled with strategic pitching decisions and potential breakout performances, underscoring the unpredictable thrill of baseball.