Cardinals' Key Duo Sidelined Indefinitely by Injuries

Injuries have dealt a blow to the St. Louis Cardinals, leaving key players sidelined and the team navigating the early part of the season without its full roster. Despite grappling with significant setbacks, including injuries to pivotal players and a sputtering offense, the Cardinals have managed to hover around the .500 mark with a 9-10 record.

One of the critical absences for the Cardinals has been Tommy Edman, who has yet to take the field this season due to complications stemming from an offseason wrist surgery. Though Edman received clearance to initiate his throwing program earlier in the week, his return, along with that of Dylan Carlson, is not imminent, as reported by The Athletic's Katie Woo.

Injury Update: Cardinals' Key Players

According to Woo, the absence of Edman has been particularly felt by the Cardinals. Edman, who was slated to be the club's Opening Day center fielder, has encountered hurdles in his recovery process, prolonging his absence from the lineup.

Similarly, Carlson, who vied for the starting center field position during Spring Training in Edman's absence, has been sidelined with a separated shoulder since then. While both Edman and Carlson have shown signs of progress in their rehabilitation efforts, their return to the field appears to be a gradual process.

Edman's anticipated return has been delayed by setbacks in his recovery from offseason surgery, while Carlson's shoulder injury has kept him out of action. The Cardinals, who have faced offensive challenges early in the season, are hopeful that the eventual return of Edman and Carlson will provide a much-needed boost.

However, fans may have to exercise patience as both players continue their recovery journeys. As the Cardinals strive to overcome their injury woes and regain momentum, the team remains focused on maximizing its talent and turning the season around.

With Edman and Carlson on the mend, the Cardinals are poised to bounce back, albeit with a bit of time and perseverance.