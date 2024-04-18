Red Sox Outfielder O'Neill Placed on Concussion List

The Boston Red Sox faced a roster shuffle on Thursday, placing outfielder Tyler O'Neill on the 7-day concussion list following a collision with teammate Rafael Devers earlier in the week. The team announced this move, simultaneously activating outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the injured list in a corresponding transaction.

Refsnyder, who had been sidelined since spring training due to a toe injury sustained from being hit by a pitch, rejoins the lineup as O'Neill's replacement. O'Neill's concussion occurred during Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, a contest that ultimately ended in a 6-0 loss for the Red Sox.

The incident transpired in the seventh inning when O'Neill and Devers collided while attempting to field a pop-up hit by Estevan Florial. Despite the collision, Devers managed to secure the out, albeit with concerns about his knee.

He underwent an MRI on Thursday to assess the injury, which was unrelated to the collision but adds to his recent shoulder troubles.

Injury Impact: Red Sox Outfielder Absence

Both O'Neill and Devers left the field after the collision, with O'Neill visibly bleeding from the impact.

While Devers remained in the game, O'Neill required replacement by David Hamilton, who took over at shortstop. The defensive reshuffling also saw Jarren Duran moving to left field and Ceddanne Rafaela transitioning to center.

O'Neill's absence is significant for the Red Sox, as the 28-year-old has been one of the team's most productive hitters this season. Prior to his injury, O'Neill boasted an impressive .304 batting average with seven home runs, contributing significantly to the team's offensive efforts.

Acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason trade involving pitchers Victor Santos and Nick Robertson, O'Neill's performance has been a bright spot for Boston. With O'Neill sidelined, the Red Sox will look to Refsnyder and other players to step up and fill the void in the lineup. Despite the setback, Boston remains focused on maintaining its competitive edge as the season progresses.