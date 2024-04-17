Wednesday's MLB Key Player Props: Detmers, Blackburn, Michael Busch

It's a bustling Wednesday in Major League Baseball with a jam-packed 16-game slate. As teams pack up for road trips and swing into afternoon clashes, it’s the perfect opportunity for bettors to get in on the action and seek out some promising wagers.

Starting with Los Angeles Angels' left-hander Reid Detmers, who faces off against the Tampa Bay Rays. Detmers has demonstrated consistent improvement each season and finds himself particularly effective against right-handers, boasting a 28% strikeout rate since last season.

Despite the Rays’ strategic inclination to stack right-handed hitters, their lineup could struggle against Detmers' enhanced strikeout capabilities, with the pitcher currently knocking out 40% of batters faced this season.

The over on Detmers exceeding 5.5 strikeouts at -155 odds (via bet365) is a solid pick, offering a promising return for those willing to take the odds.

Blackburn's Pitching Advantage

Switching focus to Paul Blackburn of the Oakland Athletics, who’s slated to face the St.

Louis Cardinals. Although Blackburn isn't widely known for his strikeouts, his performance has been nothing short of stellar, marked by a strong ground-ball presence and minimal hard hits. Blackburn has set up well to deliver over 17.5 pitching outs against the Cardinals side, which has the 24th weighted on-base average and on-base percentage against right-handed pitchers this season.

So, his adeptness at inducing ground balls, combined with the pitcher-friendly conditions at Oakland Coliseum, will both likely combine for a pretty lengthy outing on the mound. Lastly, for those looking for a high-reward bet, consider the Cubs’ rookie Michael Busch to hit a home run at +460 (FanDuel).

Busch has displayed a hit bat, homering in five consecutive games up until a brief halt on Tuesday. Facing Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt, a pitcher prone to allowing fly balls, especially against lefties, Busch's power-hitting prowess against right-handers presents a tantalizing prospect.

Last year, Pfaadt struggled with a 12% barrel rate, hinting at potential opportunities for Busch to restart his home run streak. As we delve deeper into the MLB season, these betting insights offer a strategic edge for enthusiasts aiming to capitalize on Wednesday's extensive game lineup.