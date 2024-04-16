Jack Leiter will make the jump of his life this Thursday, when he debuts with the Texas Rangers in Major League Baseball (MLB). It brings to fruition a momentous occasion for the 23-year-old pitcher, who was the second overall pick in this year's 2021 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University.

Leiter is called up after a strong performance this spring with Triple-A Round Rock; he registered a 3.77 ERA in 3 appearances. Displaying solid control and pinpoint accuracy, Leiter struck out 25 batters and gave just three walks in his pitch count over 14⅓ innings.

His arrival in the MLB denotes his potential and hard work, though he had a couple of rough outings at the minor league levels, where he had 5.54 and 5.19 ERAs back-to-back seasons with Double-A Frisco RoughRiders. Speaking on Leiter, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy expressed confidence in the stuff, saying he had some quality pitches he had never shown anyone in the course of the season.

"Loved the way he was throwing," Bochy said, via the Dallas Morning News' Shawn McFarland. "Fully expected him to be up at some point this year."

Leiter's Major League Debut

The promotion of Leiter is not only a testament to his ability but another example of family legacy in baseball.

He follows in the great career of his father, Al Leiter, who wore a New York Yankees uniform to begin his celebrated 19-year MLB stint. Al Leiter is the only pitcher in Central Regional history to pitch back-tojson No-hitters in consecutive games during his high school days at Central Regional in Bayville before being drafted directly to the majors.

The heritage goes way back from there, with a father who pitched batting practice in the big leagues and two uncles who had each carved out lengthy MLB careers of their own: Mark and Jack's uncle, Mark Sr., and Jack. He'll join another Delbarton graduate already playing in the big leagues, Anthony Volpe, who is starting for the Yankees at shortstop in the second MLB season.

With Leiter stepping onto the mound for the Texas Rangers, he will carry with him not the family legacy but also the dreams of so many fans that he will be able to build upon the lineage of baseball talent. The eyes of fans and pundits, surely, will be fixed on him as he walks out onto the field, looking to make a splash at the highest level.