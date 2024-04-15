How Will the Dodgers Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day?

Tonight, the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to honor the enduring legacy of Jackie Robinson, a transformative figure in sports and society, with a commemorative celebration before their game against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium.

This event is part of the broader annual observance of Jackie Robinson Day, held each April 15 across Major League Baseball to remember and reflect on Robinson's pioneering role as the first Black player in MLB during the modern era.

Jackie Robinson Day, marked every year since 2004, brings together fans and players to celebrate not only Robinson's debut on April 15, 1947, at Brooklyn's Ebbets Field but also his profound influence on the game and beyond.

In an enduring tribute to his legacy, every MLB team retired his jersey number, 42, in 1997, and on this day, all players don Robinson's number to honor his contributions. This evening's tribute at Dodger Stadium will include a special team gathering at the Jackie Robinson statue in Center Field Plaza, where players from both the Dodgers and the Nationals will reflect on Robinson’s lasting impact.

The ceremony underscores Robinson's role as a trailblazer who transcended sport to become a pivotal figure in the American civil rights movement.

Robinson's Legacy Celebrated

Moreover, all MLB parks will today feature the premiere of “Pasadena Fields,” a tribute video honoring Robinson, which fans can also view across various platforms including MLB.com, MLB’s social media, and MLB.tv.

This multimedia homage highlights the breadth of Robinson’s influence, underscoring his role as a sports icon and a champion for social justice. Adding to tonight's festivities, the Dodgers are offering a special memento to fans a vintage Jackie Robinson cap, a deviation from their usual giveaways of jerseys or shirts, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.

As baseball fans and communities across the nation come together to remember Jackie Robinson, his story remains as vital and inspiring as ever. It’s a reminder of the power of sports to drive social change and celebrate heroes whose legacies transcend their athletic achievements.

Tonight, as the crowds cheer and the players don their Number 42, the spirit of Jackie Robinson will once again resonate deeply in the hearts of many.