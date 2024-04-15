Brusdar Graterol Enjoys Rainy Day at Dodger Stadium with Daughter Aria

Brusdar Graterol, sidelined for the 2024 MLB season, continues his recovery journey, but his absence hasn't deterred the Los Angeles Dodgers from asserting their dominance in the NL West. The Dodgers, currently leading with an 11-6 record, showcased their championship mettle with a 5-2 victory over the San Diego Padres this past Saturday.

This win solidifies their status as World Series contenders, bouncing back impressively from Friday's narrow 8-7 loss to the same team. Despite several rain delays during Saturday's game, the atmosphere at Dodger Stadium remained spirited, especially for Graterol and his daughter Aria.

The Dodgers' official Instagram captured heartwarming moments of the duo enjoying the rainy game day, underlining that even inclement weather couldn't dampen their spirits. On the health front, Graterol's progression in recovery is encouraging.

The right-hander, who started the season on the 15-day injured list before being transferred to the 60-day IL due to shoulder inflammation, is making strides towards a return. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, Graterol took a significant step in his rehabilitation process by throwing off a bullpen mound for the first time since his IL designation.

He is expected to make his season debut roughly a month from now, with a detailed timeline expected as his condition improves.

Dodgers Aim Higher

As the Dodgers continue their campaign, they remain focused on extending their lead in the division.

With upcoming series against the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets, Los Angeles is well-positioned to maintain their winning trajectory. The team's resilience and depth are clear indicators of their capability to perform consistently, even in the face of key player absences.

Looking ahead, the Dodgers anticipate tough competition but remain confident in their strategic prowess and team synergy, crucial elements that could steer them towards a successful season. As the Dodgers aim to tighten their grip on the NL West, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely, eager to see if this team can live up to its lofty expectations and continue their pursuit of another World Series title.