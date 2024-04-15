Nine-Year MLB Pro Enters Free Agency Following Assignment Rejection

Veteran utility player Tony Kemp has officially declared free agency after opting not to accept an outright assignment from the Baltimore Orioles, following his clearance of outright waivers. This development marks another turn in Kemp’s professional journey within Major League Baseball (MLB).

Earlier in the week, Kemp was designated for assignment by the Orioles, a move that allowed him to leverage his accrued MLB service time to refuse a demotion to Triple-A and instead test the open market as a free agent. This choice positions Kemp to potentially sign with his third team in less than two months, highlighting a period of significant transition for the 32-year-old player.

Kemp's Turbulent Transitions

Kemp's recent career trajectory has been notably fluid. After signing a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds in February, Kemp was released on March 19, just ahead of the flurry of roster cuts typically seen at the conclusion of spring training.

Shortly thereafter, he was picked up by the Orioles, who offered him a guaranteed $1 million contract. Despite the promising financial security, Kemp's stint in Baltimore was brief, encompassing only five appearances before his designation for assignment.

Financially, any new team that signs Kemp would be responsible only for a prorated portion of the MLB minimum salary for the duration of his time on their roster, while the Orioles remain obligated for the remainder of his $1 million salary.

Over the past five seasons, Kemp has primarily served as a second baseman and left fielder, apart from a brief two-inning spell at shortstop. His performance at the plate has been modest, with a batting average of .238, an on-base percentage of .329, and a slugging percentage of .342 across 1,498 plate appearances.

These figures are somewhat bolstered by a stronger showing in the 2021 season. However, since the start of the 2022 season, Kemp's batting average has dipped to .222 with an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .318 over 987 plate appearances with both the Athletics and Orioles.

Despite these recent struggles at the plate, Kemp’s versatility on the field, proficiency as a left-handed hitter, and his esteemed leadership within the clubhouse continue to make him a valuable asset. These traits garnered attention from several teams this offseason.

Speculation around Kemp’s next move includes a potential reunion with the Cincinnati Reds, particularly given their ongoing challenges with maintaining depth among position players since his departure. As the MLB season progresses, Kemp’s experience and adaptability will likely facilitate a new opportunity in the league, as teams look to bolster their rosters for the long campaign ahead.