Myke Towers Sports Miami Jersey at LoanDepot Park with Marlins Stars

Rapper Myke Towers made a memorable appearance at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, on Saturday, donning a Marlins jersey and mixing it up with some of the team's top players. The 30-year-old artist from Río Piedras, Puerto Rico, who is known for his hits and collaborations with stars like Becky G and Bad Bunny, visited the clubhouse to meet players including Emmanuel Rivera, Luis Arraez, Christian Bethancourt, Eury Perez, and Vidal Brujan.

The Marlins' official Instagram account captured the moment, sharing photos of Towers with the players, where he sported a crisp white shirt, matching shorts, and his signature jewelry, adding a touch of glamour to the casual ensemble.

This event marks another instance of Towers' deep connection with sports, particularly baseball—a sport he passionately followed from a young age. During his visit, Towers shared that although he grew up as a Yankees fan idolizing Derek Jeter, his allegiance has shifted somewhat.

"As a little kid, everybody's a Yankee fan,” Towers explained, noting his admiration for teams with significant Latino representation. "But right now, I like to support the teams that got Latinos on them," he added, underscoring his pride in his heritage and his support for fellow Latinos in the sport.

Towers' Chicago Tribute

Towers' love for sports was also highlighted last September during a trip to Chicago, where he threw the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field before a Chicago Cubs game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Reflecting on his time in Chicago, Towers expressed his admiration for the city, linking it to his favorite athlete, Michael Jordan. "It has a lot of history that I know,” Towers said. “I’m enjoying Chicago at the fullest.

This is the city from Michael Jordan. He’s my favorite player, my favorite athlete. This is a special place to me”. Despite his musical success, Towers continues to maintain a close relationship with baseball, blending his career with his love for the game.

His ongoing engagement with the sport not only demonstrates his personal interests but also resonates with his fans who share a similar passion for both his music and baseball. Through such visits and his public endorsements, Towers bridges his musical influence with his sporting enthusiasm, continuing to inspire and connect with fans across both platforms.

As Towers navigates his dual passions, he remains a figure of influence, celebrating his cultural heritage and the unifying power of sports.