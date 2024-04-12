Jose Treviano Celebrates WWE's Damian Priest with Custom Yankees Title Belt & Jersey

WWE's newest World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest, made a memorable visit to Yankee Stadium just days after securing his title. This visit followed his dramatic victory at Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia, where he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Celebrating his triumph, Priest donned a Juan Soto jersey and was warmly received by the Yankees, who honored him with a custom legacy title belt and jersey presented by catcher Jose Treviano. The special moment was captured and shared on Instagram by WWE and the Yes Network.

During his visit, Priest mingled with Yankees stars, including Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. The highlight was his interaction with Judge, who gifted Priest one of his bats. Expressing his admiration, Priest told Judge, "I’m a big fan of yours.

I was just talking about you, the way you carry yourself, and the way you represent this team is beautiful." A Bronx native and lifelong Yankees and New York Knicks fan, Priest's visit to Yankee Stadium was a heartfelt homecoming.

Priest's journey to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship was not without its challenges. At Wrestlemania 40, he and Finn Baylor lost their Undisputed World Tag Team championship in a six-pack ladder match. Nonetheless, Priest held onto his Money in the Bank contract, which he strategically used later.

After Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title but was subsequently attacked by CM Punk, Priest seized the opportunity to pin McIntyre and claim the championship.

Yankees Stumble Against Marlins

In other sports news, the New York Yankees faced a setback in their latest series, concluding with a 5-2 loss to the Marlins, though they still lead the AL East with a 10-3 record.

The series finale saw Marlins' pitcher Ryan Weather dominate with five scoreless innings, while Yankees' Marcus Stroman struggled, giving up four runs in the third inning alone. Jake Burger of the Marlins highlighted the game with a three-run homer.

Despite the loss, Giancarlo Stanton managed to hit a solo homer, and Juan Soto drove in another run. The Yankees are set to recuperate with a day off before heading out to start a three-game road series against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Fans and followers of the team will be watching closely as the Yankees aim to maintain their lead in the division and bounce back from their recent loss.