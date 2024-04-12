Mariners' Cal Raleigh Still Resents Blue Jays Manager John Schneider's Remarks

Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh has made headlines again, not just for his on-field prowess but also for his candid remarks about Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider. During a post-game interview following the Mariners' decisive 6-1 victory over the Blue Jays, Raleigh expressed lingering resentment towards Schneider, hinting at a broader sentiment shared among several players.

Raleigh's frustration stems from a comment Schneider made last season, suggesting that pitching effectively against Raleigh wasn't particularly challenging if executed correctly. This remark came after Raleigh had hit back-to-back home runs in a previous series against the Blue Jays.

"I know a lot of guys have beef with him in the league," Raleigh disclosed during the interview, underscoring the tension. Despite these off-field controversies, Raleigh's performance remains undeniably strong, especially when facing Toronto.

He boasts a batting average of .264 with nine home runs and 16 RBIs in just 15 career games against the Blue Jays, with seven of those homers launched at Rogers Center. Schneider himself acknowledged Raleigh's knack for performing well in Toronto, playfully commenting, "Maybe he's part Canadian.

He likes hitting here and he likes hitting against us."

Raleigh's Season Struggles

However, Raleigh's overall start to the season has been less than ideal. With a batting average of just .194 and only four RBIs across 36 plate appearances, he is striving to find consistent form.

His record against the Blue Jays stands in stark contrast to these broader struggles, highlighting his potential to overcome this rough patch. Cal Raleigh is not only a pivotal figure in the Mariners' lineup but also a standout athlete recognized for his offensive skills.

He has accumulated 61 home runs in his regular-season career and has been a nominee for both the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards. Despite the challenges at the plate this season, Raleigh's contribution to the Mariners is crucial, both for his defensive skills behind the plate and his ability to deliver game-changing hits.

As the season progresses, the spotlight will remain on Raleigh, not just for his comments about Schneider but also for his ability to bounce back and consistently deliver performances that reflect his high caliber. His ongoing development and resilience are key to the Mariners' aspirations this season, making him a player to watch closely.