Jordan Montgomery, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ recent acquisition, has made a significant shift in his representation, severing ties with renowned sports agent Scott Boras. Instead, Montgomery has chosen to align with Wasserman's Joel Wolfe and Nick Chanock, as sources revealed to ESPN.

This move comes shortly after Montgomery inked a $25 million one-year deal with the Diamondbacks on March 28, a contract that fell short of the more lucrative multi-year terms initially anticipated for the left-hander. Montgomery's decision marks a notable divergence from Boras, under whom he was grouped with notable MLB players like Matt Chapman, Cody Bellinger, and Blake Snell.

Collectively known as the "Boras Four," all members of this group experienced delayed signings this off-season, ultimately securing contracts that did not meet their pre-free agency valuations.

Montgomery's Stellar Season

At 31, Montgomery heads into free agency following a strong 2023 campaign that saw him go 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA over 188⅔ innings pitched between the St.

Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. His performance peaked in the postseason, going 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in 31 innings, culminating in a World Series championship with the Rangers. Yet, nowhere did the free-agency market approach such robustness as it envisions, influenced among others by the market corrections, overall uncertainties regarding team revenues from regional sports networks, and players being dispersed throughout the league.

These dynamics were identified by Scott Boras as reasons for the slow pace of free agency. The deal Montgomery secured with Arizona includes a 2025 vesting player option valued at $20 million, which could escalate to $25 million based on his starts.

This setup positions Montgomery for potential free agency next winter, potentially seeking terms that reflect his recent performance. While Boras' former clients like Bellinger, Chapman, and Snell have also moved on to secure new deals—$80 million over three years with the Cubs, $54 million over three years with the Giants, and $62 million over two years with the Giants, respectively—Boras remains a key figure in the sports agency field.

His portfolio still includes high-profile potential free agents such as Juan Soto of the New York Yankees, Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, and Corbin Burnes of the Baltimore Orioles. As Montgomery steps forward with new representation, the landscape of MLB free agency continues to evolve, reflecting a complex interplay of player performance, market dynamics, and strategic career decisions.