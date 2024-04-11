White Sox's Third Baseman Sidelined Due to Major Lower-Body Injury

In a significant blow to the Chicago White Sox's lineup, the team announced that star third baseman Yoan Moncada has been sidelined with a left adductor strain, placing him on the 10-day injured list. This development comes as a heavy setback, with the White Sox estimating Moncada's absence could extend anywhere from three to six months.

In a move to fill the gap, outfielder Oscar Colas has been recalled, signaling a reshuffle in the team's roster strategy. Moncada, who is approaching his 29th birthday in May, has been battling through the discomfort of his injury in recent games.

White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol, speaking to MLB.com's Henry Palattella, admitted that although Moncada had been managing the pain for a few days, the severity of the issue became undeniable when Moncada was forced to exit Tuesday night's game after collapsing on the field.

This incident has cast doubts on the decision to keep Moncada in the lineup, highlighting the unpredictable nature of sports injuries.

Moncada's Impactful Legacy

Historically, Moncada has been a linchpin for the White Sox, known for his defensive prowess at third base and his impactful presence at the plate.

His contributions were particularly notable in the 2021 season, where he delivered 14 home runs and boasted an impressive .263/.375/.412 batting line. Despite his talents, Moncada's career has been marred by recurring injuries, including strains and back issues, which have significantly limited his playtime over the past two seasons.

This latest injury comes at a critical juncture for Moncada, who is in the last guaranteed year of a five-year, $70 million extension signed in 2020. His potential as a trade asset for the rebuilding White Sox now faces challenges, especially with his $24 million salary for the year and his recent performance dip.

The White Sox, already navigating through a rebuild and a slow start to the 2024 season, now face additional challenges with Moncada's injury. The absence of other key players like Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jimenez due to their own injuries adds to the team's predicaments.

How the White Sox plan to adapt to Moncada's absence in their infield lineup remains a subject of speculation, with options including shifting existing players or promoting from within their system to maintain competitiveness during this difficult period.