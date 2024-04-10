Orioles Promote Top Prospect Jackson Holliday to Majors

The Baltimore Orioles are set to elevate their game with the much-anticipated call-up of infielder Jackson Holliday, the pinnacle of baseball prospects, following his impressive performance in Triple-A at the season's start.

ESPN's sources confirmed late Tuesday that Holliday, who has made waves as the first overall pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, is transitioning to the majors. At just 20 years old, Holliday demonstrated his exceptional talent in spring training, earning him the spotlight, albeit briefly assigned to the minors to kick off the season.

With the Norfolk Tides, his statistics speak volumes: a .333 batting average, a .482 on-base percentage, and a .595 slugging percentage, alongside 2 homers, 9 RBIs, 5 doubles, and an impressive ratio of 12 walks to 8 strikeouts over 10 games.

Holliday's Orioles Debut

Holliday's move to join the Orioles coincides with their recent victory against Boston, positioning them at a promising 6-4 early in the season. He's expected to make his appearance at Fenway Park come Wednesday.

This strategic promotion not only showcases Holliday's potential but aligns with Baltimore's foresight in leveraging the Prospect Promotion Incentive. This system rewards teams with an additional first-round draft pick for top prospects who secure a full year of service time and clinch the Rookie of the Year award.

Holliday, if he stays on with the Orioles for the season's remainder, will meet the 172-day threshold for a full year of service from the 187 days on the baseball calendar. Baltimore has navigated the PPI with varying outcomes, exemplified by their handling of catcher Adley Rutschman in 2022 and infielder Gunnar Henderson last season, with the latter's Rookie of the Year triumph securing the Orioles a valuable draft pick and bonus pool space.

Holliday, poised to play second base alongside the promising 22-year-old shortstop Gunnar Henderson, represents a new era for Baltimore's infield. His ascent from potential first-round pick to top prospect was meteoric, thanks to a stellar season at Stillwater (Okla.) High and his rapid advancement through the minor leagues.

Holliday, a left-handed hitter with a developing power stroke, is no stranger to the baseball world, having been nurtured in major league environments by his father, seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday.