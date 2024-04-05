Yankees Fans Displeased: Aaron Judge Joins Mahomes as Prime Ambassador

As the New York Yankees kicked off their season with a bang, all eyes were on their captain, Aaron Judge, who delivered his first home run, signaling a promising start. The powerhouse slugger is once again at the heart of the Yankees' strategy, and his performance could be pivotal for the team's success this year.

In a move off the field that has garnered as much attention as his on-field exploits, Aaron Judge recently aligned himself with Prime Energy Drink, joining the ranks of brand ambassadors alongside NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

This partnership was unveiled in a high-profile event with Prime founders Logan Paul and KSI, where Judge was presented with a custom Prime chain, underscoring his new role.

Fan Reactions Mixed

However, this endorsement has elicited a mixed reaction from the Yankees' fanbase.

Many took to social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to voice their discontent with Judge's new association. Comments ranged from disappointment to disbelief, with one fan exclaiming, "I'm gonna throw up," while another speculated about the financial aspects of the deal, saying, "They probably paid him 100k+ to be in this video." The sentiment of fans feeling let down was evident, with remarks like "You’re better than that, Judge," and others hoping for the announcement to be an elaborate April Fool's prank.

Despite the backlash, Prime Energy Drink is set to benefit from having a star like Aaron Judge represent their brand, given his vast influence and popularity. This partnership is another jewel in Judge's endorsement crown, joining the likes of JBL, Jordan, and Ralph Lauren.

Judge himself expressed enthusiasm for the brand, stating that Prime has been his choice for hydration and recovery since its inception. On the field, Judge's statistics reflect a slower start than usual, with a batting average of .179 and an OPS of .630.

Over 28 plate appearances, he has contributed two runs, five hits, four RBIs, and four walks. While some may see this as a modest beginning, there's a whole season ahead for Judge to demonstrate his renowned prowess. As the Yankees continue their campaign, Aaron Judge remains a crucial figure both on and off the field.

His latest brand partnership has certainly stirred the pot, but it's his performance in the coming games that will ultimately captivate the fans' hearts and headlines.