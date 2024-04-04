HOFer Jim Leyland to Open Game with Ceremonial First Pitch at PNC Park

In an event eagerly anticipated by baseball fans, Jim Leyland, a recently inducted member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, is slated to grace the Pittsburgh Pirates' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park with the ceremonial first pitch this Friday.

Leyland, renowned for his pivotal role in leading the Pirates to consecutive National League Championship Series appearances throughout the early '90s, returns to his former stronghold in a nostalgic homecoming.

Leyland's Legendary Legacy

During his illustrious tenure with the Pirates, Leyland, a two-time Manager of the Year, crafted a legacy of excellence, culminating in his Hall of Fame induction.

His managerial acumen wasn't just limited to his time in Pittsburgh; Leyland also steered the Detroit Tigers to significant victories, including a Manager of the Year title in 2006. Beyond his club commitments, Leyland's influence extended to the international stage, guiding the US Baseball team to a gold medal victory in the 2017 World Baseball Classic in Los Angeles.

Over a career spanning 22 seasons, Leyland amassed an impressive 1,769 regular-season wins, cementing his place among baseball's managerial elite. Adding to the ceremonial grandeur, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Brass Section, a Grammy-award-winning ensemble, is set to perform the national anthem, while Ke'Bryan Hayes receives the prestigious Gold Glove award from Steve Cohen of Rawlings.

The event will also feature a heartfelt rendition of "God Bless America" by US Air Force Sergeant Joseph Dukes, celebrated for his heroic efforts in the Afghanistan evacuation. Leyland's election to the Hall of Fame through the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee in December 2023, with an overwhelming 93.8% vote, marked a momentous milestone in his career.

Reflecting on the anticipation of the Hall of Fame announcement, Leyland shared a personal anecdote of the emotional moment he received the call confirming his induction, a testament to his deep connection and contribution to the sport.

As the Pittsburgh Pirates prepare to host this historic event, fans are not only anticipating a thrilling season opener but also the opportunity to witness a living legend, Jim Leyland, return to PNC Park, a field where he left an indelible mark. This event promises to be a celebration of Leyland's storied career and his lasting legacy in the world of baseball.