Is This the Week the Phillies Reveal Their Latest City Connect Jersey?

The Philadelphia Phillies have set a major unveiling for Friday morning at 10 a.m. It is then that the club will officially reveal their 2024 MLB City Connect jersey with Nike. The revealing event will occur at the New Era Phillies Team Store at Citizens Bank Park.

Venue will be the only place that fans can buy the newly launched jersey and some other limited City Connect merchandise that was on sale only at the launch period, if you like, following official team statements. The announcement is to coincide with a spirited, free-admission Block Party that the Phillies will stage on Citizens Bank Way from 3 p.m.

to 9 p.m. The festivities promise to be a once-in-a-lifetime event, with such former greats as 2008 World Series champion Shane Victorino and 1993 NL champions Mickey Morandini, Milt Thompson, and Larry Anderson—all highlighted by everyone's favorite Phillie Phanatic and appearances by the Phillies Ballgirls.

This gives those in attendance the opportunity to get their photos taken with both the 2008 World Series and 2022 National League Championship trophies.

City Connect Unveiling

The celebration will include the block party with local food trucks, the Speed Pitch challenge, and music by the Phillies DJs, culminating with a live broadcast by 94.1 WIP from 2 p.m.

to 6 p.m. The Phillies, who will first wear the uniforms in competition on Friday, April 12, when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park, unveiled the uniforms in spirited fashion at a block party to reveal the City Connect uniforms.

The game will be followed by a postgame party hosted by Philadelphia's own hip hop legend, DJ Jazzy Jeff. The new addition will wear the City Connect jerseys each Friday of the season against Philadelphia, beginning with the 2024 team.

This was the most speculative of all the City Connect jersey designs. In late January, a thread was started on X sharing an eBay listing that may have been a leak of the design for the jersey, but little confirmation came if it was the official City Connect jersey. The latest Phillies and their MLB rivals' coverage and updates can be accessed on NBC Sports Philadelphia.