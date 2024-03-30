Without a doubt, the most resounding news concerning Major League focuses on the release of two players formerly under the magnifying glass: shortstop Lucius Fox and outfielder Yoelqui Cespedes. Fox's release was the first noted on his MLB.com profile page.

Cespedes's release was first noted by James Fegan of the Sox Machine blog.

Fox's Short Stay

Once an international prospect of some promise, Lucius Fox joined the White Sox on a minor-league deal this past February. Promising, the 26-year-old shortstop didn't appear in one game during spring training, so back out he goes onto the open market.

Fox's path through professional baseball had witnessed great moves, including that from the San Francisco Giants to the Tampa Bay Rays in a high-profile transfer that included Matt Duffy for Matt Moore. Since then, Fox has worn the uniforms of several other teams, with a short tenure at the White Sox being the latest.

Fox's brief Major League stint in 2022 with the Washington Nationals would highlight his career, making him one of the few Bahamian players ever to reach the big leagues. That went a long way to little avail, as his time in the Nationals' farm system in 2023 did little to help his professional standing.

He slashed only .243/.335/.333 in the minor leagues but was successful in stealing 156 bases out of 202 attempts. Cespedes will now go through the same process within the White Sox organization. The younger brother of former All-Star Yoenis Cespedjson, Yoelqui Cespedes signed out of Cuba in January, for a $2.05 million bonus, and with it, many expectations.

Despite a sterling performance in his first seasons, the 26-year-old's performance would plunge in 2023, including a combined batting average of .230/.319/.350 at the Double-A and Triple-A levels. It's a downturn in performance that has Sox new farm director Paul Janish starting to look at a fresh wave of prospects, signaling the end of Cespedes' time with the club.

As the White Sox continue to remake their roster, the release of Fox and Cespedes reflects what is likely to be a major shift in strategy, which has fans and analysts alike wondering if the future is anything but a waiting game for this storied franchise.