The Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 in the final minutes of Thursday night to get the 2024 MLB season off to an exciting start. This win was setting up not just a positive start for the Red Sox under the Alex Cora era but had historic dimensions for this franchise.

Cora, who seasoned a team with ups and downs in six of the last seven seasons, brought the Red Sox back to the postseason after missing out on it in his first year. It's a milestone game for any manager, but one coming off a one-year suspension.

But the most shining light was the outfielder who made his debut for Boston in some style. O'Neill achieved the remarkable feat of homering on Opening Day for the fifth consecutive time, thereby setting a new record in the MLB.

That put him one up on a host of distinguished catchers who shared the mark with four straight Opening Day homers Todd Hundley, Gary Carter, and Yjosn Berra to name a few.

Red Sox's Dominant Victory

Rafael Devers banged his 20th homer, a two-run shot, while Triston Casas, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Connor Wong each had an RBI for the Red Sox, who can support Boston 5-1.

On the mound, Brayan Bello showed his mastery by throwing five innings, where he allowed only two runs and produced two strikeouts, in such a way that he prepared a very good game defensively for the Red Sox. Kenley Jjsonson closed out the game for his first save of the season, although he deals with spring training injuries, and has won for the first time.

The two teams will rematch again on Friday night at T-Mobile Park to begin the next chapter in this thrilling series. The Mariners counter with George Kirby, and on the mound for the Red Sox at 9:40 pm, it will be Nick Pivetta.

Red Sox Nation will wait with bated breath to see if they can carry over the winning ways or if the Mariners can find a way to give them their just desserts.