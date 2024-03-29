Char Smith Shines at Dodgers Stadium: Cara Shares Glimpses of Joy

In a touching scene at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, Char Smith, the young daughter of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, captivated fans with her presence following the Dodgers' match against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cara Martinelli, Char's mother and Will Smith's spouse, took to Instagram to share enchanting snapshots of their daughter post-game, showcasing moments where Char appeared ready to take the mic at a press conference, symbolically speaking on behalf of her father.

The innocence and charm of Char's expressions did not go unnoticed by fans, who lavished praise on her in the comments section, with one admirer proclaiming her as an "icon, legend, and the moment," while another dubbed her "the star of the show."

Smith's Family and Future

Will Smith, who wed Cara Martinelli in December 2020, celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Char, in October 2022, adding a new chapter to their family story.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Smith made headlines with a monumental 10-year, $140 million extension with the Dodgers, announced Wednesday. The deal, which comes with a $30 million signing bonus to be paid in two parts in November 2024 and January 2025, also includes a deferral of $50 million of his salary—$5 million annually to be paid between 2034 and 2043, according to Mark Feinsand.

Expressing his contentment with the extension, Smith reflected on his journey with the Dodgers since being drafted in 2016. He highlighted the significance of the Dodgers in his development as a player and shared his excitement and commitment to the team's goal of winning a World Series.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes reciprocated the sentiment, praising Smith for his humility and standout performances, especially in high-pressure situations. As Smith and the Dodgers celebrated a 7-1 triumph over the Cardinals in their home opener, the spotlight shone not only on Smith's career milestones but also on the heartwarming moments shared with his family, underscoring the personal achievements that accompany professional success.