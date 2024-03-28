MLB Analyst: Diamondbacks' Pitching Tops Dodgers After Montgomery Joins

© Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a significant move to strengthen their pitching lineup, signaling their ambition for a World Series contention by securing the services of renowned pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The addition of Montgomery, who has an illustrious history in the World Series, to their roster for a one-year contract worth $25 million, positions the Diamondbacks as a formidable force in the league.

Esteemed MLB analyst Steve Phillips recently praised the team's strategic enhancement, asserting that the Diamondbacks now possess a superior starting rotation compared to their rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Diamondbacks' Pitching Dominance

During a compelling discourse on MLB Network, Phillips remarked, "The Diamondbacks' starting pitching now outclasses that of the Dodgers.

They lead the National League with the most formidable starting rotation, unmatched by any other team in the league." Montgomery's induction is anticipated to elevate the Diamondbacks' pitching lineup, securing a spot among the top three pitchers, alongside Zac Gallen and either Merril Kelly or Montgomery himself.

The team's rotation is further bolstered by the presence of left-handed pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Tommy Henry, with Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson providing additional depth. Rodriguez, currently progressing through his throwing program, is expected to make a timely return.

Montgomery, in prime health, is slated to undergo a series of bullpen sessions prior to making his regular-season debut. Pfaadt emerges as a standout, following a remarkable postseason performance, enhancing the Diamondbacks' reputation as a powerhouse in the National League.

With Gallen at the helm, demonstrating exceptional skill, the team is poised for dominance in the upcoming season. Securing Jordan Montgomery marks a significant move for the Arizona Diamondbacks, underscoring their determination to contend for the top spot in the upcoming season.

This tactical move not only enhances their pitching lineup but also broadcasts a powerful message about their ambition to excel at the sport's pinnacle. With the new season on the horizon, the Diamondbacks stand out as a formidable contender, showcasing a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging stars eager to claim victory.

Their roster, enriched with depth and versatility, positions them as a formidable force in the quest for the championship. As preparations gain momentum, the Diamondbacks emerge as a team to keep an eye on, their sights set firmly on achieving ultimate success.