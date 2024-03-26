© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It wasn't that the Colorado Rockies made a major coup, which does signal at some level an intention to, you know, begin building a championship-caliber club with the securing of top-end shortstop prospect Ezequiel Tovar on a very large, guaranteed contract: seven years, $63.5 million.

That was the word from the team on a bright Tuesday in Scottsdale that, at the very least, had fans and representative’s hopeful that this was the dawning of a new age. There is an opportunity to get it to the value of the deal at a total of $84 million over the eight seasons.

"That 22-year-old Tovar, a prodigious talent from Venezuela, not only ensures that he steps into the defense for the Rockies but also their financial future. It spells a clear direction of amassing trust and responsibility scaling with a $1.5 million sign-in event, coupled with a near similar size of the salary this season.

The monetary commitment grows from year to year, equating to $16 million by 2030, clearly showing that the Rockies believe in talent. Finally, the deal gives him a 2031 option that can be worth up to $23 million, with a $2.5 million buyout, which points toward an expanded relationship.

Tovar's Rapid Rise

At the major league level, this deal supplants another having a term that had already been reached and shows how quickly Tovar is rising. Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt praised Tovar as an elite shortstop not only because of his ability to play the position but also because of the potential he must become a cornerstone player able to play there for many years.

From the time he came up to the majors on September 22nd, 2022, Tovar has already proved to be one of the most interesting young and fresh sports talents. He slammed 32 doubles and 15 home runs along with 73 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

That is particularly far from the average shortstops and smashing the standard since 2007 awarded by Troy Tulowitzki. Tovar's ultimate trajectory from a promising signee for $800,000 in 2017 to know the "future anchor" of the Rockies, as the team sources say, speaks still further both to the Rockies' strategic vision and to Tovar's exceptional talent.

Signing Ezequiel Tovar was huge, not just in terms of money but sending a signal for the Rockies amidst a washout, a gesture of hope and ambition for the Orange and Black fans.