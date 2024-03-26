Shohei Ohtani Starts Throwing Program Amid Betting Scandal as Dodgers Focus on Season

© Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way sensation, has been a focal point in Major League Baseball headlines since his recent signing with the team. However, his transition to the Dodgers has been overshadowed by a gambling scandal involving his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

In a recent press conference, Ohtani addressed the media for the first time regarding the controversy, firmly denying any personal involvement in the betting activities. Despite the unsettling news, Ohtani, 29, is keen on moving forward and has already initiated his throwing program, a clear sign of his dedication to the game and determination to leave the scandal behind.

The star athlete began his on-field preparations by throwing from a distance of 45 feet, a cautious step as he gears up for a more intensive pitching routine in the coming days.

Ohtani's 2025 Integration Plan

The Dodgers have high hopes for integrating Ohtani into their starting rotation by 2025, provided he fully recovers and maintains his condition.

The organization is mindful of the pitcher's health and potential, emphasizing the importance of a gradual buildup to competitive play to avoid any risk of injury. In a surprising twist, Ohtani accused Mizuhara of theft, expressing his shock and disappointment over the breach of trust.

"I'm very saddened and shocked that someone who I trusted has done this," Ohtani remarked. He further clarified his stance on gambling, asserting that he has never engaged in betting on baseball or any other sport, either directly or indirectly.

The Dodgers, amidst this turmoil, are focusing on Ohtani's contributions on the field as they prepare for the upcoming regular MLB season. The team has invested significantly in their roster during the offseason, and Ohtani's performance is crucial to their success.

As the Dodgers wrap up their spring training with a game against the Los Angeles Angels, all eyes will be on Ohtani as the team heads into their season opener against the Cardinals. This period marks a critical juncture for Ohtani and the Dodgers, as they navigate the aftermath of the gambling scandal while setting their sights on the challenges and opportunities of the regular season.

Ohtani's resolve to focus on baseball and his progressive return to pitching are pivotal for the Dodgers as they aim for success in the 2025 lineup.