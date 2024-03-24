Wakefield Shares Knuckleball Secrets with Japan's First Female Baseball Player

© Elsa/Getty Images

In a remarkable fusion of talent and tradition, Eri Yoshida, a groundbreaking female baseball player from Japan, had the unique opportunity to learn the art of the knuckleball pitch from the late Boston Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield.

This mentoring moment, captured and shared by MLB Network in celebration of Women's History Month, underscores the universal appeal of baseball and the continuity of its most distinctive skills across generations and genders.

Yoshida's Knuckleball Journey

Yoshida, who at the tender age of 18 had already made history by becoming the first woman to play professional baseball in Japan, traveled to the United States to join the Boston Red Sox spring training camp.

There, she received personal instruction from Wakefield, a master of the knuckleball, a pitch notorious for its difficulty both to throw and to hit. Wakefield, reflecting on the experience, expressed his honor and enthusiasm for Yoshida's dedication to carrying forward the knuckleball legacy.

"It's pretty cool to have somebody come over to the States from Japan. I heard about her last year and for her to come over here and she's playing in a couple independent leagues right now and for her to come all the way to Fort Myers and watch me throw, and it was an honor for me to just talk to her and give her some tips," Wakefield remarked.

Yoshida's professional debut was a landmark event, taking place on March 26, 2009, in the Osaka Dome in front of over 11,000 spectators. She broke into the professional scene through the Kansai Independent Baseball League's opening game, setting the stage for her subsequent career in Japan as both a pitcher and a coach.

In a poignant turn of events, the Red Sox announced plans to honor Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy, who passed away within months of each other due to brain cancer and pancreatic cancer, respectively. The tribute is set to take place during the home opener on April 9 at Fenway Park, including a special pregame ceremony that will celebrate Wakefield's enduring legacy and philanthropic efforts.

In his memory, and as a testament to his impact on and off the field, players and coaches will don a "49" patch on their jerseys throughout the season, while fans will receive commemorative pins—a fitting tribute to a player who transcended the game in so many ways.