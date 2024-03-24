Darryl Strawberry Critiques Yankees' Recent Struggles, Notes Steinbrenner Displeasure

© Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The New York Yankees, a team renowned for its storied history and numerous championships, has found itself in a prolonged period of underachievement, failing to clinch a World Series title for over a decade since their last triumph in 2009.

This slump has not only dismayed the legion of Yankee fans but also former team star Darryl Strawberry, who voiced his concerns, suggesting that the late George Steinbrenner, the iconic owner known for his relentless pursuit of success, would have been disheartened by the team's recent performances.

Strawberry's Yankee Reflections

Reflecting on the Yankees' glory days and comparing them to the current state of affairs, Strawberry, in remarks reported by the New York Post, expressed his belief that Steinbrenner would have been displeased with the team's drift from its winning ways.

"He wouldn’t have been too thrilled about how poorly the Yankees have become and not being, you know, in that place of the winning circle," Strawberry lamented. During his tenure with the Yankees, Strawberry contributed to the team's World Series victories in 1996 and 1999, cementing his legacy in both of New York's baseball franchises.

Under Steinbrenner's stewardship, the Yankees flourished, capturing 11 American League pennants and seven World Series titles, the last of which came in 2009. Following Steinbrenner's death in 2010, his son, Hal Steinbrenner, assumed control but has yet to emulate his father's success in adding to the franchise's trophy cabinet.

The 2023 season proved particularly challenging for the Yankees, who missed the postseason for the first time since 2017. In response, the team aggressively sought to bolster its lineup during the offseason, securing notable talents such as Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres and adding outfielders Trent Grisham and Alex Verdugo to enhance team flexibility.

Despite efforts to strengthen their rotation with the signing of Marcus Stroman to a two-year, $37 million deal, the Yankees' attempts to acquire Blake Snell fell through, and trades for pitchers Dylan Cease and Corbin Burnes were stalled by reluctance to part with top prospect Spencer Jones.

Injury concerns further complicate the Yankees' outlook ahead of Opening Day, with key players Gerrit Cole and Oswald Peraza sidelined, and Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu cautiously approaching their returns. These developments cast doubt on the Yankees' ability to revive the illustrious success characteristic of the Steinbrenner era, leaving fans and former players alike yearning for a return to prominence.