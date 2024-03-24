Who can make his place and debut for Phillies in 2024?

© Bob Levey

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson declared today that his club is now "really close" to locking down that Opening Day lineup, although it may not be truly announced until Monday to "have a few more looks at everyone's health." That sets the stage for Johan Rojas, who last week started to gather a few whispers that maybe his seat was getting rather warm in terms of center field duty come Sunday.

That, of course, is not to suggest that the selection for Opening Day will be written in stone and that it is expected to hold up for the entire 26-man player pool over the season. Was it looking at the last couple of years for the Philadelphia Phillies? They used an extended roster of 44 in the past year and 56 in the year 2022.

Such numbers display a trend toward dynamism and adaptivity in who constitutes a team. Some other prospects to watch making potential debuts into the MLB include Mick Abel, ranked 2 in Phillies as a right-handed pitcher, 49th overall.

Abel has left big shoes during the Grapefruit League action; if such a show goes in tandem with the impressive performance, he is tipped for a midseason promotion from Lehigh Valley in Triple-A. My guess would be Kroon, showing versatility in the infield/outfield and a bounce-back showing post-ACL injury, seemed to forecast himself as ready for a big-league opportunity with a higher ceiling than Vierling who had shown athleticism and competitiveness.

Pitching Adjustments and Prospects

The logic that follows turn McGarry into a reliever and simplifies what has been for him a complex thought process to put focus, firstly, on his fastball and cutter/slider. It sets out to "improve the control and strike-throwing of a guy who last season had top shelf stuff that many people thought was wasted at the lower levels of minor league baseball.

More power and accuracy came out in the person of Michael Mercado, who came over in a trade from the Rays and sports an encouraging strikeout-to-walk ratio in camp that his 50% ground-ball rate might look the part for a bulk-innings reliever down in Triple-A.

Dave Dombrowski, Philadelphia Phillies' President of Baseball Operations, said Tyler Phillips, who has a good deal of promise working off an injury and rehab from Tommy John surgery, was identified by him as a thick layer of depth for the Phillies.