Roberts: Baseball First, No Drama Before Ohtani’s 2nd Game

© Rob Carr/Getty Images

In a whirlwind of off-field drama that has captured the attention of Major League Baseball fans everywhere, the Los Angeles Dodgers have found themselves at the center of controversy. From a false bomb threat in Seoul to the shocking dismissal of Shohei Ohtani's interpreter over allegations of theft, the saga surrounding the Dodgers seems to grow by the day.

Amidst this turmoil, the Dodgers have remained focused on the game, with manager Dave Roberts emphasizing the importance of concentrating on baseball above all else. The team's resilience was tested following the revelation that Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani's long-time interpreter, was terminated due to accusations of funneling $4.5 million from the star's bank account into illegal gambling activities, as reported by The Athletic.

This incident came on the heels of the team's recent victory over the San Diego Padres, further intensifying the spotlight on the Dodgers as they prepared for their second face-off in the Seoul Series.

Roberts: Focus on Game

Despite the distractions, Roberts has maintained a stoic stance, steering clear of the controversies.

"We’re here to play baseball," he firmly stated, signaling his intent to keep the team's focus on the field. This commitment to the sport was evident in their previous game against the Padres, where the Dodgers clinched a 5-2 win, thanks in part to Tyler Glasnow's pitching.

Glasnow, making his debut for the Dodgers, showcased a blend of skill and tenacity, overcoming moments of pressure to contribute significantly to the victory. Roberts praised Glasnow's performance, acknowledging his pivotal role in the game despite some challenges.

"It seemed like he lost some command, but made pitches when he needed to," Roberts reflected, highlighting the strategic decision to conclude Glasnow's stint on the mound after the fifth inning. Looking ahead, the Dodgers are gearing up for Game 2 of the Seoul Series, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto expected to lead the pitching efforts.

The team's lineup, featuring stars like Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman, promises a potent offensive display against the Padres. Following their stint in Seoul, the Dodgers will return stateside to face the Angels in their final series of spring training before hosting the St.

Louis Cardinals in their season home opener. In the midst of controversy, the Dodgers' unwavering focus on baseball serves as a testament to their professionalism and dedication to the sport, as they continue to navigate the challenges that lie ahead with poise and determination.