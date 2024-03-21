Mookie Betts Shares Touching Story of Necklace Gift from Young Fan

© Quinn Harris/Getty Images

In a heartfelt appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on October 20, 2022, Los Angeles Dodgers' star Mookie Betts shared an endearing tale about a piece of jewelry, a necklace, that has become a staple in his collection for its sentimental value.

Betts, the Dodgers' dynamic leadoff hitter, is no stranger to sporting jewelry during games, each piece carrying its unique story and emotional significance.

Betts' Necklace Story

The story unfolds during a spring training game, where Betts, engaging with fans outside the clubhouse, encountered a young admirer.

After signing the youngster's baseball, the fan presented Betts with a necklace. Hesitant about how to carry the unexpected gift without misplacing it, Betts decided to wear it. "I didn't want to put it in my pocket, and I didn't want to lose it because that would feel terrible.

It was pretty cool, so I just put it on," Betts recounted. The gesture not only won the approval of his teammates but also marked the beginning of the necklace's permanent place in Betts' game-day ensemble. Additionally, Betts took the opportunity on the show to highlight two other significant pieces of jewelry he wears regularly, one in tribute to his father, Willie Betts, and the other symbolizing his affection for his wife, Brianna Hammond, and their daughter.

These pieces serve not just as accessories but as tangible connections to the people he holds dear. Turning to the field, the Dodgers have set high expectations for the season, eyeing a World Series championship following a momentous off-season.

The team commenced their regular-season journey with a notable victory against the San Diego Padres at Gocheok Stadium in Seoul. Betts, batting in the leadoff position, showcased his prowess with two hits, an RBI, and a walk in four plate appearances, contributing to the Dodgers' 5-2 win.

The game also featured significant contributions from teammates Shohei Ohtani, Jason Heyward, and Kike Hernandez, each adding an RBI to the tally. Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivered a solid performance, allowing two earned runs over five innings before being relieved.

This blend of personal anecdotes and professional achievements underscores Mookie Betts' profound connection to the game and the people around him, embodying the spirit of baseball and the close-knit community it fosters.