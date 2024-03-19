Blue Jays Fans Urge: Give Jose Berrios Full Trust as Opening Day Starter

© Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have officially named Jose Berrios as their starter for Opening Day, setting the stage for a thrilling matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays and their pitcher, Zack Eflin, on Thursday, March 28th. Berrios' selection has sparked a wave of excitement among Blue Jays fans, eager to see their team led by a pitcher of his caliber.

Despite the enthusiasm, some fans couldn't help but recall last year's controversial decision to pull Berrios early during a Wild Card game against the Minnesota Twins, despite his strong performance. This time, they are calling on the Blue Jays' management to place unwavering trust in their All-Star ace.

"Just don't pull him early please," one fan pleaded, highlighting the sentiments of many.

Berrios' Stellar Season

Berrios comes off an impressive 2023 season, during which he started 32 games and posted a 3.65 ERA, threw 189.2 innings, and notched 184 strikeouts.

His dominance was evident in the Grapefruit League as well, where he maintained a 1.38 ERA across four starts, pitching 13.0 innings and securing nine strikeouts. Berrios is poised to spearhead the Blue Jays' pitching staff into the new season, bolstering their hopes for a deep postseason run.

Under the leadership of Manager John Schneider, who is back for the 2024 season, the Blue Jays are looking to build on last year's success. Schneider, who guided the team to the Wild Series last year, faces the challenge of pushing the team further this season, especially after the departure of key players like Whit Merrifield, Jordan Hicks, and Matt Chapman.

However, the Blue Jays have been active in the offseason, making notable additions to their roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, formerly with the New York Yankees, has signed a two-year deal with Toronto. Justin Turner, with an impressive resume from his time with the LA Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox, and Canadian legend Joey Votto, formerly with the Cincinnati Reds, are also joining the team.

Votto, playing for his hometown team for the first time, along with stars like Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., aims to contribute significantly to the Blue Jays' postseason ambitions.