Patrick Mahomes' Mom Reveals Early Baseball Talent: Catching MLB Players at 5

© Chris Unger/Getty Images

Before Patrick Mahomes became the celebrated quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and a defining figure in the NFL, he was already turning heads on the baseball field. In a heartwarming revelation on the "Got it from Mommy Podcast" on February 9, 2024, Randi Mahomes, Patrick's mother, shared anecdotes from his childhood that underscore his athletic prowess from an early age.

Early Baseball Talent

At merely 5–6 years old, Patrick displayed an extraordinary ability to catch baseballs from the renowned players of that era, a talent that didn't go unnoticed. "I remember his dad playing with some of the really big-name players," Randi recounted.

"People would often ask me, 'How do you get your son to do that?' referring to his exceptional skills on the field, even as a youngster." Patrick's father, Pat Mahomes Sr., a former MLB pitcher, undoubtedly influenced his early introduction to professional sports, boasting a career that spanned teams like the Minnesota Twins, the Boston Red Sox, and the New York Mets.

Despite this promising start in baseball, Patrick's career took a decisive turn during his time at Texas Tech. Initially, he aspired to excel in both football and baseball, but an unexpected snowstorm in Lubbock, Texas, in February 2015, led to a pivotal moment.

The inclement weather resulted in the overlapping of the sports seasons, forcing Patrick to choose between his two passions. "What changed it all, randomly — and this is probably God working — it snowed a lot in Lubbock," Mahomes reflected on the turn of events that led him to prioritize football over baseball for the first time.

This decision has since shaped the trajectory of Mahomes' career, much to the delight of football fans worldwide. His transition from a potential MLB star to an NFL legend exemplifies how unpredictable paths can lead to unparalleled success.

Patrick Mahomes' journey from catching baseballs from MLB players as a child to leading the Kansas City Chiefs as their quarterback is a testament to his versatile athletic talent and a decision that continues to resonate in the sports world.