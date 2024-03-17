Yankees Eye Michael Lorenzen Following Cease Miss, Insider Reports

© Elsa/Getty Images

In a week fraught with challenges for the New York Yankees, the team faced significant setbacks that have left fans and the franchise alike grappling with uncertainty. Not only is the team's leading pitcher, Gerrit Cole, sidelined for the initial months of the season, but the Yankees also saw themselves outmaneuvered in their bid for Chicago White Sox's standout, Dylan Cease, by the San Diego Padres.

This series of events has escalated concerns regarding the Yankees' pitching rotation. Although renowned superagent Scott Boras represents available talents like Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, the apparent urgency of the Yankees' situation could complicate negotiations.

In an effort to bolster their lineup, the Yankees have reportedly set their sights on Michael Lorenzen, a former All-Star with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to John Heyman of the New York Post.

Yankees Pursue Lorenzen

Heyman conveyed through a tweet, "Yankees have checked in on Michael Lorenzen.

Would be a nice addition for a team that could really use two starters. White Sox among others in play." Last season, Lorenzen, who inked a deal worth $8.5 million annually with the Detroit Tigers in 2022, was traded to Philadelphia in exchange for Hao-Yu Lee in August 2023.

He steps into the 2024 season as a free agent, with the Yankees and White Sox reportedly keen on recruiting him. Lorenzen's performance in the previous year was notable, pitching 153.0 innings with a 4.18 ERA, striking out 111 batters across 29 appearances, which included 25 starts and a memorable shutout game.

Amidst these challenges, the Yankees have been proactive in enhancing their roster with the acquisition of Juan Soto, Trent Grisham, and Alex Verdugo, alongside Marcus Stroman to strengthen their rotation. The return of Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton was poised to invigorate the team's offense, which struggled in 2023.

However, the optimism was tempered by Cole's ligament concerns. Andy Martino, an SNY baseball reporter, shared an update on Cole, tweeting, "Initial tests on Gerrit Cole did not show ligament tear, hence the cautious optimism of avoiding Tommy John.

Tests ongoing." Adding to the Yankees' health concerns, Aaron Judge revealed he's managing abdominal soreness, opting for an MRI and a cautious approach to his preseason preparation. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com quoted Judge, "Said 'there’s no real need to push it,' and his goal is to play Opening Day." These developments underscore a tumultuous period for the Yankees as they navigate injuries and strategic acquisitions in anticipation of the 2024 season, aiming to maintain their competitive edge despite the hurdles.