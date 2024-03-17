Dodgers Fans Thrilled as Freddie Freeman Hits Moonshot in Seoul Series Game

© Megan Varner/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently initiated their South Korean tour with a compelling exhibition match against the Kiwoom Heroes in Seoul. Facing off against the local favorites, who concluded their last season in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) with a 58-83 record, the Dodgers showcased their prowess on the field, stirring excitement among fans for the forthcoming season.

Freeman's Seoul Showstopper

Amidst the series of games, a particular moment caught the attention of Dodgers enthusiasts worldwide. A video snippet circulating on X (formerly Twitter) captured Freddie Freeman's impressive home run, sparking a flurry of commendations for his performance.

Fans lavished praise on Freeman's batting technique, likening it to a golf swing for its elegance and power. Comments flooded in, with one fan exclaiming, "I truly love his swing because it looks like he’s playing golf," while another added, "He sure looks ready." The anticipation for the Seoul Series was palpable as another supporter noted, "Freddie Freeman’s Seoul-ready swagger is unmatched.

Let’s hit it out of the park." Freeman's remarkable hit not only contributed to the Dodgers' early lead but also set the tone for the game, which concluded with a dominant 14-3 victory over the Kiwoom Heroes. Despite high expectations, Shohei Ohtani's appearance in Seoul was met with mixed reactions as he achieved two strikeouts in two at-bats before being replaced by Hunter Feduccia.

The Dodgers' tour in South Korea will conclude with an exhibition match against the Korean National Team, setting the stage for their Opening Day match against the San Diego Padres on March 20, marking the commencement of the 2024 season.

Freeman, the Dodgers' esteemed first baseman, has set a personal benchmark for the upcoming season. In an interview with The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Freeman expressed his ambition to limit his strikeouts to under 100 throughout the season.

Achieving this in nearly 162 games presents a formidable challenge, yet Freeman has previously accomplished this feat three times in his career, demonstrating his exceptional skill and discipline at the plate. As the Dodgers prepare for the 2024 season, fans and players alike are buoyed by the team's strong performance in Seoul, eagerly anticipating what the future holds.