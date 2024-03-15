Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Avoids Egg in Seoul

© Rob Carr/Getty Images

The highly anticipated arrival of the Los Angeles Dodgers in South Korea for the inaugural Seoul Series was momentarily overshadowed by an unexpected incident. As the team navigated through the airport, an unforeseen event caught on video showed a bystander making an attempt to disrupt the mood by hurling an egg towards Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts.

This incident, witnessed by Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News and reported on social media, has sparked a search for the perpetrator by police and airport authorities, as confirmed by witnesses present during the incident.

Seoul Series Excitement

Despite this isolated act of negativity, the overall atmosphere remains charged with excitement as the Dodgers set their sights on a promising season.

The team's schedule includes exhibition matches against the Kiwoom Heroes and Team Korea, followed by their first two official MLB games of the season against the San Diego Padres in Seoul. This marks a significant moment in baseball history, highlighting the global reach and appeal of the sport.

Adding to the fervor, the arrival of Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers has significantly boosted the team's popularity, drawing comparisons to the legendary status of Michael Jordan in his prime. Ohtani's recent move to the Dodgers has not only elevated the team's prospects for the World Series but has also captivated fans in South Korea, eager to catch a glimpse of the baseball superstar.

Shohei Ohtani's recent revelation about his marriage to Mamiko Tanaka, a former standout basketball player with Japan's Fujitsu Red Wave, has infused the sports world with a unique mix of professional achievement and personal joy.

This disclosure, shared on social media, has heightened the sense of excitement surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers as they prepare to take the field in Seoul. The team is slated for exhibition games against the Kiwoom Heroes and Team Korea on March 17 and 18, setting the stage for their highly anticipated opening matches against the San Diego Padres on March 20 and 21.

As the Dodgers embark on this historic leg of the MLB season, the blend of Ohtani's professional prowess and personal milestones promises to make this series in Seoul an unforgettable chapter in baseball history.