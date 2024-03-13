Is Jimmy's Injury the Latest Blow to White Sox's Bullpen Crisis?

© Michael Reaves

The Chicago White Sox are facing a critical juncture as concerns over reliever Jimmy Lambert's health deepen. In a recent development that has the baseball community buzzing, Lambert is slated for a second opinion on his troubled throwing shoulder, casting a shadow over his 2024 season prospects.

After being sidelined due to persistent shoulder soreness approximately two weeks ago, the situation appears to be more serious than initially thought. Lambert, who showed promising talent in 2022, faced a tumultuous 2023, marred by repeated stints on the injured list and demotions, culminating in a disappointing 5.26 ERA over just 37.2 innings pitched.

The gravity of Lambert's condition has led him to seek the expertise of Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, a renowned physician known for his work with both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Dodgers. ElAttrache, who is also scheduled to operate on Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin for a similar shoulder issue, will evaluate Lambert's discomfort.

Should surgery be required, it's likely that Lambert would miss the entirety of the 2024 season, a scenario the White Sox are desperately hoping to avoid.

Bullpen Turbulence Intensifies

This news couldn't come at a worse time for the White Sox's bullpen, which is already navigating through turbulent waters.

A series of injuries have beleaguered the team's pitching staff, with Jesse Scholtens and Edgar Navaro out for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Additional concerns hover over Davis Martin and Matt Foster, who are on the mend from the same procedure, not expected to return until mid-season at the earliest.

The bullpen's woes are compounded by uncertainties surrounding new acquisitions and returning players. Shane Drohan, a promising southpaw picked up from the Boston Red Sox, is currently sidelined following shoulder surgery.

John Brebbia, the anticipated closer, is cautiously optimistic about an Opening Day return despite a recent calf strain that has kept him from pitching in the preseason. The situation is further aggravated by potential setbacks for Prelander Berroa and Corey Knebel, alongside tepid performances from veterans Jesse Chavez and Bryan Shaw in Spring Training.

Yet, it's not all doom and gloom for the White Sox. Bright spots like Deivi Garcia, Tanner Banks, Garrett Crochet, and Tim Hill offer glimmers of hope with their solid performances. Crochet could see more time in the minors as he transitions to a starting pitcher role, showcasing the depth and flexibility within the team's ranks.

As the White Sox gear up for Opening Day, the focus intensifies on Dominic Leone and Touki Toussaint, among others, to step up and fill the void left by their ailing teammates. The team's resilience is being tested like never before, as they navigate this latest obstacle in a season already fraught with challenges.

With the bullpen in flux, the White Sox remain committed to finding solutions, whether through internal promotions or strategic acquisitions, to ensure a competitive edge in the upcoming season. This unfolding saga serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of baseball, where success hinges not just on talent and strategy, but also on the health and readiness of the team.

As the White Sox continue to assess and adjust their lineup in the face of adversity, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely, hopeful for a turnaround that can salvage the 2024 season.