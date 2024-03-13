Is Taj Bradley's Pectoral Strain a Curveball for the Rays' Season?

© Mike Ehrmann

The Rays reportedly lost right hand player Taj Bradley this week to a strained pectoral that figures to keep him off the mound with the teams for at least a couple of weeks. News of the injury comes to fans after he had to be removed from his scheduled spring start on Tuesday, suddenly bringing his preparation for the season into question.

The Tampa Bay Rays management this included manager Kevin Cash—confirmed that Bradley was taken for a medical checkup on Tuesday and recently had a test to see the extent of the injury after close observation by pitching coach Kyle Snyder.

Bradley, who turns 23 next week, had been very limited at spring training in what was supposed to be an important year for the promising right hand player after making just one start since.

Rays' Rotation Dilemma

It's a blow to the Rays, as he would have been in the mix of the front liners of the pitching staff.

The first of the many problems of the Rays will be how to rebuild without Bradley in the starting rotation, a task, to say the least not enviable, as this day of ignominy comes on March 28 against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays were already trending toward low, with Tyler Glasnow traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason and left-hand player Shane McClanahan lost for the season because of Tommy John surgery, so Tampa Bay was in a position to gamble on Barbosa.

As a rookie in 2015, Bradley went 5-8 with a 5.59 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings over 23 games, 21 as a starter. Bradley was listed as the "promising talent" of that year following his draft into the Rays, he was just on the 5th overall round, straight out of Redan High School from Georgia.

Rays fans and teammates of Bradley will be keeping a keen eye on the progress of the entire recovery process as the Rays navigate through these World Series preseasons.