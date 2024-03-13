Mets Legend Dwight Gooden Wishes Darryl Strawberry Quick Recovery After Heart Attack

© Elsa/Getty Images

In a heartfelt recovery journey that strikes a chord with baseball aficionados, Darryl Strawberry, the revered former New York Mets icon, is currently recuperating from a heart attack he endured just a day shy of his 62nd birthday.

Celebrating this milestone within the confines of a hospital room, Strawberry took to his Instagram to share the harrowing tale of his health scare with his legion of followers.

Gooden's Supportive Message

Amidst a wave of concern from fans and well-wishers, Dwight Gooden, Strawberry's teammate from the glorious 1986 World Series-winning Mets team, extended his support through a touching message on X.

"Sending lots of love and prayer to my dearest brother for a speedy recovery! Thank you God for watching over him and his family. Get well soon my pal as we have a lot to celebrate this year," Gooden's tweet read, encapsulating the deep bond shared between the former teammates.

The duo of Strawberry and 'Doc' Gooden remains etched in baseball lore for their instrumental roles in propelling the Mets to their second World Series title. As Strawberry battled his health ordeal, he didn't miss the opportunity to laud the swift actions of the medical personnel at SSM Health St.

Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis. He credited them for a successful stent procedure that he said restored his heart to full health. Strawberry's illustrious tenure with the Mets from 1983 to 1990 saw him achieve seven All-Star nods and clinch the National League Rookie of the Year award in 1983.

Throughout his 17-year career, Strawberry made significant marks with a batting average of .259, 335 home runs, 1000 RBIs, and 221 stolen bases. In a tribute to their storied contributions, the Mets announced plans to retire Gooden's No.

16 jersey on April 14 and Strawberry's No. 18 on June 1, 2024. Mets owners Steven and Alex Cohen expressed their anticipation for Strawberry's recovery and return for the jersey retirement ceremony. "We are looking forward to Straw’s speedy recovery and welcoming him for his number retirement ceremony on June 1," the Cohens stated.

Strawberry's journey through baseball was not without its challenges, including battles with drug and alcohol dependency and a fight against colon cancer, which sidelined him from the 1998 World Series. Despite these hurdles, his resilience and the support from the baseball community underscore the enduring spirit of a true sportsman.