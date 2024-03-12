Yankees' Latest Bid for Dylan Cease: A Game-Changer!

© Quinn Harris

In what is going to be a developing situation that has the potential of throwing the off-season trading pool of MLB into probable turmoil, contact is reported to have been stepped up by New York Yankees for Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease.

The team is bedeviled with complications surrounded by the elbow afflictions of their ace, Gerrit Cole. The New York Yankees have had the most unbeatable start, the one and only Gerrit Cole, reported with issues about the time frame of his recovery from starts and had an MR earlier in the week.

"The Yankees look to at least be out seeking some pitching help, and now have their eyes trained on Cease,” per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Talks between the Yankees and White Sox likely have been "percolating" for a while if one gauged how prior conversation went, saying some time earlier the Yanks seemed cool on the idea of parting with their prospect outfielder Spencer Jones in any talks about Cease.

That stance is held once more in the Yankees' latest offer, made with an eye to their revolving door since it includes Jones. That's the case now with Cease, too, whose trade talk has fluctuated in volume in the months since the season ended, with White Sox general manager Chris Getz having established a price that has hit teams elsewhere - the Royals among them - as a tad steep.

The key moves forward by the Yankees to add depth to their bullpen, though, would be in acquiring Cease, who'd be a little more cautious than putting in big money while trying to bring in free agents like Blake Snell and/or Jordan Montgomery.

At the very least, the asking salaries of Snell and Montgomery would go far above budget with a 110% luxury tax. That puts him in much better prepared for the Yankees than free agent alternatives, as while they would be doing some level of training themselves, certainly Cease attends spring training games and readies to start the season.

Cease's Trade Dynamics

Dylan Cease, the 2022 American League Cy Young runner-up, dating back to arbitration through 2025, will make $8 million this season. He had a solid run where he pitched over 177 innings with a 4.58 ERA with a small velocity drop in his fastball.

Cease has shown good composure with the advanced level strikeout numbers and his ability to miss bats, calling a 50% chance a legit guy. His performance doesn't lack, putting the White Sox players in some sort of tight spot, balancing their interests in making their postseason in exchange for the best possible return at such a costly deal, signifying there must be other previously interested teams ready to do just about anything to bag him.

But it comes with some risks itself, as that White Sox strategy would start to leave other more serious deals, and the unpredictable ebb and flow in pitcher health in the sport highlighted as well. Such concern underwrites the recent Yankee story too, and the worries of Cease and Cole's elbow issue, as to the hardly handled balance between the maintenance and enhancement of the rosters.

There's a good chance, however, that the Mariners would like to have a shot at Spencer Jones, and they do have one of the game's better farm systems, talented and riddled with players that are easy to call prospects and among the top 100, with an overbalance deep overall that ranks at or near the top by many different evaluators.

This is only the newest reflection across a broader strategy taken up by both teams, with the view to make the composition of rosters optimized through delicate negotiation and large-scale planning for long-term success in the upcoming campaign.

Rumors and news stories develop into big consequences for the team fates of the Yankees and White Sox as decisions must be made at each franchise. The Yankee pursuit of Cease, disorders in negotiations over the confluence of terms and Cole's health concerns, and speculation that the White Sox put pressure on their buying in rays are all motions of an MLB in constant flow in the parting of incentives that always turn heads of fans and analysts.