Astros' Alex Bregman Stuns in $1,921 Celine Jacket and Camo Pants

© Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Baseball sensation Alex Bregman, the acclaimed second baseman for the Houston Astros, recently captivated fans with a glimpse into his stylish off-field life through a charming photograph featuring his son, Knox. In a recent social media share, Bregman offered his followers a peek into his spring training activities, cherished moments of playtime with his son, and leisurely wine sessions with his wife, Reagan.

Yet, what stole the show was his fashion-forward ensemble: a $1,921 jacket from Celine, smartly paired with trend-setting camouflage pants.

Bregman's Luxe Style

Crafted with a blend of 54% acrylic and 46% polyester, complemented by 100% polyamide for added durability, this Italian-made jacket boasts a relaxed fit, a high zippered collar adorned with a triomphe tassel, and distinctive Celine details.

The jacket is equipped with a flap pocket featuring engraved Celine snap buttons, two slanted zip pockets, elastic cuffs, and an adjustable drawstring waist, all refined with Celine Paris-engraved metal aglets, adding a touch of luxury to Bregman’s athletic poise.

As Bregman gears up for the final year of his contract before potentially entering free agency, his focus remains unwaveringly on the game and the pursuit of another World Series title. Despite speculation about his future and possible contract extensions—especially following teammate Jose Altuve's extended tenure with the Astros—Bregman entrusts these negotiations to his agent, Scott Boras.

His primary aim? To lead his team back to October glory. Astros General Manager Dana Brown has expressed a keen interest in securing Bregman’s prowess for the team’s future endeavors, though details of the negotiation remain under wraps.

With a steadfast goal and two World Series rings already to his name, Bregman is poised for a pivotal season. His determination to excel on the field is matched only by his savvy sartorial choices off it, proving once again why baseball and style are an unbeatable combination.