Allen's trip to the heights from the inner city of Kansas City, Missouri, to an up-and-coming professional ballplayer is evidence of what Major League Baseball (MLB) is about in relation to diversified sport. Considering he has never been exposed to any serious opportunities, he was finally noticed by the time he got an invitation to the MLB DREAM Series.

The incident also formed another turning event towards a stressful and traumatic journey into pursuit of a profession through Andre Dawson Classic and playing at Prairie View A&M University that historically catered to the black students.

And the Andre Dawson Classic is not a tournament, but a bright ray of motivation that hope comes true, and yet so much more for the near 40,000 student-athletes at HBCUs. All of these comprise pieces of a greater initiative by Major League Baseball to stem the bleeding African American participation, which in 2023 had become a historic low with African American ballplayers comprising just 6.2% of MLB Opening Day rosters.

The grassroots diversity initiatives at MLB are intended not to diversify offenses but instead to increase that number by identifying talent from underrepresented communities and creating steppingstones to keep them moving along.

Boosting Baseball Diversity

This focus on diversity by MLB focuses on not only giving chances to inner-city kids but making it affordable. With the partnership of Major League Baseball; USA Baseball; and the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program, they have reached over thousands in the youth athletic community.

Clearly such efforts paid off in that they created an increasing tendency for players of African American descent to percolate out to the dozen or so minor leagues and represents a growing share of Black players at the division one level of college baseball.

The account of players such as Allen, and that of Jadin Moreno, went further to provide the support for Major League Baseball's reach in promoting diversity, so that it benefited from the RBI program and the free Astros league on youth baseball.

Such programs not only give upcoming baseball talent a chance and a way towards professional baseball but also mentor and develop the children with important life skills that are crucial, both on and off the baseball diamond.

As MLB continues to empty its coffer into the sport's future, one thing is very clear: the league is increasingly committed to playing sports an "increasingly" diverse and inclusive space.