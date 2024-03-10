Who's Next for a Breakout? 2024's Top Fantasy Baseball Picks Revealed!

© Ed Zurga/Getty Images

A disastrous season a year ago, dropping the St. Louis Cardinals all the way down into the basement of their division for the first time since 1991, finds the team looking to redeem themselves over the long road ahead. A humbling event for any squad that only won 71 contests a season ago, a performance that lagged the league in a few key areas, not to mention a meager 101 stolen bases as a team.

However, all the focus was on the talented young shortstop, Winn, whose agility, and speed have seen him steal 62 bases within his two immediate past seasons across the two major and minor leagues. With success in his future, in sync with the Cardinals, who would like to put all memories of last year behind them, Winn is an indication that a titillating whiff of breakout player projects into the 2024 Fantasy Baseball season on the near horizon.

They have no dearth of big guns in their batting, with the likes of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. These could prove to increase Scoring Opportunities for a player like Winn and prove to increase his value because of the scoring opportunities.

Still, there´s the very tangible downside that a second straight season with a good but not great profile leaves his new owners on the hook by the midway point should that over or undervalued emergent star sour, turning a guy like Winn to another fantasy bust.

With the 2022 Fantasy Baseball draft season in full swing, make sure to take a look at what sleepers, breakouts, and busts the tested computer model at SportsLine is calling. He nailed Royals Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. as a mega-breakout despite a shadow of new faces attached to his debut season.

Witt has since taken broad strides since his rookie season and is turning in an unexpected historic performance that will crown him a fantasy darling.

2024 Draft Gems

They will help give you an upper hand in your 2024 Fantasy Baseball Drafts much like few other things can.

Such statewide, state-of-the-art, updated-in-real-time devices shall include some of the latest MLB news, free-agent signings, and all kinds of upscale injury updates. Of the position-player breakout candidates who could reach the majors in 2024, one has to be Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela.

Largely ignoring how his defensive ability translates, Rafaela can still round out the short list of likely fantasy stars, spanning from his speed/power combo. Rafaela´s potential through recent homers and recent steals could lock him into a more focused role in the Boston lineup.

Another player set to make a huge leap is Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal. The southpaw´s work hails as strong, with a good ERA and whiff rate suggesting he´s toeing the edge of a full-fledged breakout, though that represents only one part of starting 65 games in the last three seasons.

For starters who pitched at least 50 innings last season, Paxton is a guy to look at in this year´s drafts. After playing in just 44 games last year, the third baseman -- a consensus top-10 finish outright in his position on the SportsLine model – isn’t even going at a top-12 average at his position.

In drafts, this sleeper pick–relatively flying under the radar--is chilling as the pick of five players in plate appearances. Consider this: with draft day looming, following this advice will help nudge your team closer to a true contender.

Visit SportsLine to view the 2024 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets to identify those potential breakouts and sleeper picks.